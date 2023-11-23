Fraud held for duping Rs 20 lakh for plot in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a fraudster for duping Rs. 20 lakh from a man on the pretext of providing plot in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Alok Kumar Rout, a resident of Raghunathpur Shikharchandi area in Bhubaneswar.

According to the sources, the accused had taken Rs 20 lakh from one, Saroj Kumar Rout, to provide a plot in Bhubaneswar in 2022. Though a year has passed, the accused neither completed registration of plot nor did he return the money to Saroj.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Saroj, Nandankanan police conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.