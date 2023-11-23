Woman dies in gas cylinder blast in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in a gas cylinder blast while cooking in her house in Keonjhar.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam Lohani who hails from Jhumpara.

According to the reports, the blast occurred while Poonam was preparing food in the kitchen. As a result, she was critically injured.

It is suspected that the explosion could have occured due to the leakage in the pipe of the cylinder.

Soon, Poonam had been admitted to the hospital where, the doctors declared her dead.