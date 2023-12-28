Four Killed As Car Dashed Into Electric Pole In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Four youths were killed after their car dashed into an electric pole in Sadar police limit area in Jharkhand today.

The deceased were the residents of Bariatu basti of Ranchi. They were aged around 30.

As per reports, the incident happened between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1:30 am when the car which was travelling in breakneck speed hit an electric pole and then overturned. The impact was so strong that the pole broke into three pieces.

The four persons were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where doctors declared them brought dead.