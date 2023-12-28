Priyanka Gandhi named in probe agency ED’s chargesheet in money laundering case

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate for the first time mentioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s name in the money laundering case linked to NRI businessman CC Thampi. ED had named her husband Robert Vadra in earlier charge sheets related to the case.

In its statement, ED said, “Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bought land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent who also sold land to NRI businessman CC Thampi.”

ED further alleged Vadra and Thampi have a “long and thick” relationship that extends to “common and business interests”.

The larger case involves fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He is under investigation for money laundering, violating foreign exchange laws, and the Official Secrets Act. He fled India for the UK in 2016. Accused facilitators include Thampi and British national Sumit Chadha.

The latest chargesheet that was filed in November cited, “the federal agency has alleged that estate agent HL Pahwa, who sold properties to both Vadra and Thampi, received cash out of the books for the land purchase in Haryana, and that Vadra did not pay the full amount for the sale. Pahwa also sold agricultural land to Priyanka Gandhi in 2006 and bought it back from her in 2010.”