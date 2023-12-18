Four Held With 950 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Four suspected interstate drug peddlers were arrested by the officials of the Excise department, Kuchinda along with a consignment of 950 bottles of WIN CEREX Codeine mixed Cough syrup in Sambalpur district on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sridhar Panchbahar (30), Sonu Shasni (20), Tuna Jal (22), Gajadhar Panchbihar (30). All four hail from Burla.

Based on intelligence input, the officials conducted a raid at the Bamra railways station under Gobindpur Police Station and arrested the four accused. It is worth mentioning that the cough syrup bottles were imported from Kolkota for sale in Burla.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the four accused.