150 Kg Ganja Seized in Sambalpur, Two Held

Sambalpur: The Excise officials took two youths into custody and seized about 150 kg of export-quality ganja from their possessions in Sambalpur today.

The accused have been identified as Lalu Kumar Saha of Rourkela and Sailesh Yadav of Bihar.

As per reports, the two peddlers were smuggling the contraband in a bolero from Boudh to Rourkela.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid at Sason toll gate and arrested the two accused. About 150 kg of ganja and two mobile phones were seized from the vehicle along with 1000 no.s of green coconut. The approximate value of seized materials including the vehicle is Rs 20,30,000.