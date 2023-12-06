10 BJP MPs including 2 ministers resign from Parliament after assembly poll win

New Delhi: Ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament members including two union ministers who won the assembly elections resigned from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The 10 MPs submitted their resignation after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. The party president accompanied them to the speaker’s office where nine MPs submitted their resignation. The tenth MP, Kirori Lal Meena, submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

A BJP leader said 12 MPs won the state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Among the 10 MPs who have resigned are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena (Rajya Sabha MP) from Rajasthan; and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Baba Balaknath, and union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh, who won from Chhattisgarh, are yet to submit their resignation.