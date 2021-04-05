Flower Shop On Ram Mandir Premises Gutted In Fire

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a flower shop in the premises of the Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar on Monday reducing gift items worth lakhs to ashes.

As per reports, the fire mishap took place at around 4 pm. It is suspected that an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire. However, the actual reason is yet to be ascertained.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after hours of ordeal. However, flowers and gift items worth lakhs of rupees have been reduced to cinders by then, sources said.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have noticed thick smoke emanating from the shop at around 4 pm and the fire engulfed the whole shop in a matter of seconds.