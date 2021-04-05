Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil is new Maharashtra Home Minister

Mumbai: Dilip Walse Patil has been named as new Maharashtra Home Minister after Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation.

Patil is the senior NCP leader. Maharashtra CMO said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has forwarded Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation to Governor. Dilip Walse Patil will take charge as the new Home Minister.

A close aide of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Patil is currently the Minister of Excise and Labour. He is a seven-time MLA.

The labour department’s charge is being given to Hasan Mushrif as additional charge and state Excise Department will be looked after by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Deshmukh resigned from his post earlier on Monday hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a preliminary CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct against Deshmukh and also register an FIR if any offence was found.

It may be recalled that the former Mumbai police chief alleged in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month that Deshmukh had called police officers to his official residence several times in the last few months and instructed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

The former Home Minister of the state has, however, brushed aside the allegations against him.