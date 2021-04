Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has banned the famous Baruni Snana festival this year apprehending a possible spike in coronavirus cases.

The festival was scheduled for April 9.

Jajpur District Collector Chakrabarty Singh Rathore said the restriction on the places of worship is imposed following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Worthwhile to mention that the state has registered over 500 corona positive cases. Jajpur has registered 13 positive cases.