Flash floods in US northeast again! 5 dead in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania: Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled flights, and power outages. In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late Saturday afternoon claimed at least four lives.

Officials in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania said torrential rains occurred around 5.30 pm on Saturday in the Washington Crossing area, sweeping away several cars.

At least four people died and three others, including a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, remained missing, authorities said.

Other parts of the East Coast were experiencing heavy rain, including Vermont. Authorities there said landslides could become a problem on Sunday as the state copes with more rain following days of flooding.

