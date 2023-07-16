Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Five-Set Thriller To Win Maiden Wimbledon Title

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s long reign at the All England Club to win his first Wimbledon title with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory in the final on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 20, beat the seven-time champion in five sets to become the youngest man to lift the Challenge Cup since 18-year-old Boris Becker won the second of his three Wimbledon titles in 1986.

Watch the winning moment:-

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Seven-time champion Djokovic made a sizzling start in south-west London, but Alcaraz dug deep to clinch a crucial second-set tie-break before later holding off a Djokovic comeback to claim the title.

Alcaraz is the world number one and claimed his first Grand Slam last year, beating Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

Djokovic played in his ninth final at the All England Club and fell short of equaling Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Carlos Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon final.

The championship clash was a winner-takes-all showdown, with the champion leaving London with the trophy and World No. 1. Alcaraz will on Monday begin his 29th week in the top spot.

At only 20 years old, Alcaraz has already held World No. 1 for longer than 12 other former World No. 1s including Mats Wilander (20 weeks), Daniil Medvedev (16), Andy Roddick (13), Boris Becker (12) and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (8).

Alcaraz leads Djokovic by 880 points in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Nobody else is within 2,000 points of the pair, setting the stage for a big showdown for ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by Pepperstone.

Last year, Alcaraz became the youngest player to earn the year-end No. 1 honour. Djokovic owns the record for most year-end No. 1 finishes with seven, most recently accomplishing the feat in 2021.