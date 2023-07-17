Google Doodle Celebrates American Scientist Eunice Newton Foote 204th Birth Anniversary

New York: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 204th birthday of American scientist and women’s rights activist Eunice Newton Foote. Foote was the first person to discover the greenhouse effect and its role in the warming of Earth’s climate.

Foote was born in Connecticut and raised in New York, the centre of the social and political movements of her time, including the abolition of slavery, anti-alcohol campaigning, and women’s rights. She observed the temperatures of various gases when heated vs outdoor air. CO2 and water vapor heated up more than outdoor air and took a lot longer to cool back down.

Some of the light from the sun is reemitted as infrared radiation when it is seen by the Earth. The ‘greenhouse effect’ is created by gases like COs, which absorb heat and reflect it back to Earth.

The Earth’s temperature rises over time as a result of increased concentrations of these greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. For nearly a century, her study was generally ignored.

Foote was the first scientist to think about the issue of climate change. Before being rediscovered by female scholars in the twentieth century, Foote’s achievements went virtually unrecognised for over a century following her death in 1888. When it was discovered that Foote’s work predates discoveries made by John Tyndall, who was acknowledged by scientists as the first person to experimentally show the mechanism of the greenhouse effect using infrared radiation, new interest in Foote arose in the twenty-first century.

Today, many continue her work in the hope of understanding and improving life on Earth.