Five Lessons To Learn From Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Corporate Ideologies

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is not just an Indian filmmaker but also has certain ideologies as a strong thought leader. He is a man who can influence and impact millions of people worldwide. Despite mirroring society with his films ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files, and ‘The Vaccine War’, and his upcoming next film, The Delhi Files, being the most anticipated one, Vivek often influences the generation and the masses with his words and wisdom.

Let us have a look at the five corporate ideologies from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri that everyone will love to know:

1) Nation First, always!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always kept the nation above everything. The filmmaker has time and again worked for the welfare of society and the nation. For his work towards society, he is even awarded the most prestigious National award and doctorate awards.

2) Don’t lose against failures.

Another important ideology of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri that should be adapted in real life is that despite setbacks and failures, one should never sit and lose hope. The human race should fight against all odds and win in every situation. A perfect example of this can be seen during the time of ‘The Kashmir Files’ release. The filmmaker was banned by the media from the entertainment sector, and the film was even declared a flop while some labelled it as a ‘Propaganda Film’ and even opposed it. Despite all the obstacles, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stood like a rock, and without worrying about failure, he worked hard and emerged as the winner.

3) Lies are temporary; truth is ultimate.

The one major ideology of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is that the filmmaker firmly believes that the truth always finds the light. He strongly emphasises that lies live in a place as a temporary member, but truth is the ultimate member. An example to justify this statement is his sensational movie ‘The Tashkent Files’. While many called the film a lying story, Vivek firmly believed in the story and the truth he addressed in the film, and his truth even got the support of the audience.

4) It is not necessary to react often.

There is a saying that it doesn’t matter how much a dog barks at you; you should never respond. The real-life ideologies of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also reflect the same, as in his daily life he doesn’t react to the trolls or the negative sayers who attack him just for the sake of publicity. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ideology on this point can be witnessed from his actions, as several names and media houses try their level best to poke him and criticise him, and instead of replying to them, he chose to let his work speak volumes and doesn’t react to the criticism.

5) Be happy with what you have.

This last and final principle of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is something that should be applicable everywhere. Humans should reduce their greed and desires to have more and should be happy with whatever God has blessed them with. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri never desired more; he only wished for the masses’ love, and while his films don’t fit into the commercial aspect, he always mirrored the masses through his films.