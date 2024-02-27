Elon Musk’s X aims to be a job-search platform

New York: Elon Musk has long-imagined X as an everything app that could do much more than just be a social media platform. Prior to Musk’s takeover of the platform, users could only use X to express their opinion in a few words. But the tech mogul has other plans for the platform and he has said that time and again. Taking a step in that direction, Musk’s X is slowly turning into a job-search platform as well. The company revealed that more than 1 million companies on X are looking to hire candidates.

Over a million job postings have already been posted on X across various industries, a post by X Hiring said. Elon Musk reshared the post on the platform.

A post by X Business reads, “There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day.”

Another tweet by X Hiring reads, “Over 1 million job postings are now live on X! Looking for a new gig? Make your next career move using X Hiring.”