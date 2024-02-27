PM Modi announces names of pilots for Gaganyaan mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of four pilots for India’s first manned space mission ‘Gaganyaan’. The pilots are – Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla – at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi, who is on a short visit to Kerala, visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala where he reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestowed ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates.

“It is a very happy occasion for all of us as PM Modi is visiting Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre,” ISRO chairman S Somanath said.