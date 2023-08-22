Five Arrested For Issuing Fake Building Approval Plan In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police arrested five persons for allegedly issuing fake building approval plan in Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) area. The accused made fraudulent transaction of over Rs 3.31 crore by using fake plan, police said.

The accused have been identified as Laxmi Narayan Samal, Ajaya Behera, Bikash Jagat, Dambarudhar Tripathy and Sudhanshu Kishor Pati. All of them belong to Sambalpur district.

Police said, the accused made criminal conspiracy and issued forged Plan approval letter to the applicants without observing the normal procedure. Besides, they have made a syndicate and jointly made conspiracy with each other with issuing forged Building plan approval certificates since 2021 to till date.

The investigation found, over 54 persons have become victims of the fraud so far. The accused persons have also taken cash from two applicants by issuing forged plan approval certificate

The involvement of other persons in this scam is under investigation, police said.

The bank statement and the diary maintained by the accused persons, reveals transactions of more than cash of over Rs 3 crore by the accused persons.