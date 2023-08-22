5T Secretary reviews progress of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects in Khordha

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Khordha District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs. 922 Cr in Begunia, Bolagarh, Tangi, Khordha, Banpur and Chilika Blocks. The projects will be operationalized in phases from January 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the quality of work and timely completion.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Integrated Development Plan of Ugratara Shakti Pitha Temple at a cost of Rs. 19 Cr at Tangi and the Development of Maa Bhagabati Temple at a cost of Rs. 19 Cr in Banpur.

He also reviewed the progress of some other important projects: The construction of Fish Landing Centres at a cost of Rs. 35 Cr at Kalupadaghat in Tangi and Sorana in Chilika, the Construction of New CHC at a cost of Rs. 7 Cr in Banpur, Construction of Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at a cost of Rs 12 Cr at Banpur and Balugaon. These projects would be completed in phases from August 2023 onwards.

He also reviewed the progress of the Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs. 16 Cr to Balugaon NAC and Banpur NAC which would commence soon. These projects would solve the water supply issues in both the NACs.

Pandian informed the public regarding the sanction of the Construction of Nirakarpur Fly-Over Bridge at a cost of Rs. 58 Cr in Tangi Block and the Construction of a new 132/33 KV Grid Substation at a cost of Rs. 52 Cr at Bolgarh which would commence soon. This would mitigate the low voltage issue in Bolgarh and Begunia Block.

He interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at Khordha and assured them of all support from the government for their activities. He visited Mission Shakti Café at Khordha and appreciated their initiative. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has a high priority for women empowerment. He directed the Collector to facilitate awareness about interest-free loans and also to organise loan melas at the Panchayat level.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Begunia, Khordha and Banpur. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

In Khurdha, he discussed with the Collector regarding the land patta settlement issues highlighted by some petitioners. He directed the district administration to ensure early resolution in this regard.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, IG Ashish Singh, Shri K Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector & DM, Khordha, Shri Siddharth Kataria, S.P., Khordha and other district-level officials accompanied him during the visit.