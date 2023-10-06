Fire breaks out in pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar, 4 dead

Amritsar: A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Nag Kalan village in Amritsar district on Friday. At least 4 people have reportedly died in the fire, said SSP Rural Satinder Pal Singh.

According to reports the fire started at 5 pm on Thursday evening itself. Goods worth lakh was burned in the fire at the factory. Chemicals stored in containers which were to be used for the manufacture of medicines, was also destroyed in the fire.f

Such was the scale of the fire that explosions were heard in several of the containers kept in the factory. Due to massive smoke, even the firefighters had a difficult time, entering the building to control the fire.