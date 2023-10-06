Hangzhou Asian Games: Indian Men’s cricket team, women’s kabaddi team enter final 

China: Before India’s showdown against Bangladesh at the ODI World Cup 2023 in Pune on October 19, two young teams representing the neighbours clased in a totally different setting in Hangzhou, China. Different setting and different goals, without a doubt, but the first semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games men’s cricket competition — a T20I affair — between India and Bangladesh was equally captivating.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 9 wickets to enter final of the Asian Games. India will play the GOLD medal match tomorrow. They will face the winner of the Semifinal 2 between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India, taking part in the Asian Games cricket for the first time, has already won a gold medal, thanks to the exploits of Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Their male counterparts, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad are two wins away from replicating the feat.

On the other hand, Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women’s kabaddi event here on Friday.

India, the last edition’s runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women’s kabaddi at the continental show piece.