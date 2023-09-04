Fire breaks out at FM Medical College & Hospital

Balasore: A fire broke out in a room of Medicine ward in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital leading to panic among patients, attendees and staffers. A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

As per reports, the fire broke out in a room of the Medicine ward in the govt-run hospital a little while ago.

The patients have been shifted to safer places in the hospital, sources said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap, so far.