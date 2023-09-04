Corporal Punishment To Class V Student: Nuapada School Teacher Served Show-Cause Notice

Nuapada: Taking strong notice of the incident of Corporal Punishment to Class-V Student in School, concerned officials of the BEO has issued a show-cause notice to the school teacher.

The teacher, identified as Jayashree Dakua, has been asked to respond within 5 days, regarding the allegations.

Notably, the girl student of Amodi Upper Primary School was allegedly made to do 100 Situps on August 31 following which she has been taken ill and could not come to school since then.

As per reports, a teacher, Jayashree Dakua, got angry and punished the girl student to do 100 situps after she failed to answer a question during the class.

Due to the severe punishment, the legs of the little girl have swollen and she could not walk properly. Though she somehow reached home that day, she could not dare to come to the school after that and when asked, she revealed the matter to the family members, sources said.

In order to suppress the issue and shield the teacher, on the 1st of September, the parents of the student were called to solve the matter amicably in the presence of the block education officer Hemasagar Mahanand.