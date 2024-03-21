Shreyanka Patil reveals idol Virat Kohli’s million-dollar remark after memorable WPL win

New Delhi: Shreyanka Patil, the 21-year-old off-spinner, emerged as the shining star of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s triumph in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), taking home the Purple Cap with her stellar performances. While last Sunday saw her bask in the glory of her team’s victory, Tuesday evening offered her a surreal encounter with her childhood idol, Virat Kohli.

Despite her achievements on the field, nothing could prepare Shreyanka for the moment when Kohli himself acknowledged her efforts, leaving her awe-struck and overwhelmed. In a heartfelt social media post, she shared her disbelief and gratitude, recounting how she had idolized Kohli while growing up, never imagining that he would one day know her by name.

“Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life. Virat said, ‘Hi Shreyanka, well bowled’. He actually knows my name,” Shreyanka wrote on her official X, formerly Twitter, profile.