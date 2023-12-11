“Finally, I can see people calling me by my name,” says Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee is an exceptional talent in Indian cinema. The versatile actor has proven his wide range of talent by taking on distinct characters. His craft-switching abilities make him the most prolific talent in his league. Following the success of Dream Girl 2, Abhishek stunned the audiences with his performance as the grey-shaded character in the survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The fans and the audiences are very happy to see the versatile actor of Indian cinema finally getting his due as a performer and touching the heights of success. His fans have waited for such a day now that he is getting recognition.

Talking about his journey in the entertainment industry and the recognition he got by working with characters of different genres, Abhishek Banerjee said,

“Filmmakers have cast me in varied roles. They believe I can mould myself into different personalities. And I try to keep the characters close to myself.

Earlier, I was worried that I’d be typecast into goofball characters since I used to get only those characters. Thankfully, Paatal Lok happened at the right time.”

Continuing the same, Abhishek Banerjee also talked about the wide recognition he is getting among the audiences based on versatility and said, “There was a time when I would be walking on the road and people would call me by my character’s name. I used to wonder when they would call me by my name,” he explains, adding, “That’s when I thought my good work would make them curious: ‘Yeh kaun aadmi hai jo itne different characters karta hai’. Finally, I can see people calling me by my name.”

Meanwhile, recently, he was seen in Apurva where his performance was appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee has some big projects in the lineup, and the actor will be seen in Stree 2 amongst many other projects lined up.