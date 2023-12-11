Retired Executive Engineer, Spouse Convicted In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge of Special Court, Bhubaneswar today convicted R.W. Division’s retired Executive Engineer in Umarkote, Nabarangpur and his spouse in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

According to Vigilance Simadri Nayak, Ex-Executive Engineer (Retired), R.W. Division, and his wife Laxmi Nayak, were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Spl. Court, Bhubaneswar (TR No.07/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC) for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.38,40,769 to their known sources of income.

They were both convicted by the Spl. Judge, Spl. Court, Bhubaneswar. The Court sentenced Simadri Nayak to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.10 Lakhs and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e)of PC Act, 1988.

The Court also sentenced Laxmi Nayak to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs.2 Lakhs and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 109 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Ex-Executive Engineer (Retd.) Simadri Nayak following his conviction.