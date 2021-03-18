Federation Cup: Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra Sets New Record

New Delhi: Tokyo-bound Avinash Sable and Neeraj Chopra recorded new timings at the Federation Cup. While Avinash Sable broke the 3000m steeplechase national record, Neeraj Chopra set a new mark with 87.80m throw in his final attempt.

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, the army man from the arid Beed district of Maharashtra, broke the national record for the fifth time in his career clocking 8:20.20s and rewriting his previous best achieved in Doha.

The 26-year-old runner began shattering national marks in 2018 when he rewrote Gopal Saini’s 37-year-old record.

On the other hand, Neeraj managed a distance of 87.80 metres for the top prize. He bettered his previous mark of 85.94 metres set at the 2018 meet.

Neeraj Chopra was slow to start, with his first throw fetching just 79.41 metres. Though the Indian improved with 83.04 metres on his second attempt, it wasn’t until the final throw that he pulled off the big one.

The national record for the javelin stands at 88.07m, set by Neeraj Chopra at the third Indian Grand Prix earlier this month.