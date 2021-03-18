India’s COVID Tests Tally Crosses 23 Crore Mark, Over 3.7 Cr Vaccinated

New Delhi: The number of COVID tests conducted across the country has crossed 23 crore mark today. A total of 23,03,13,163 cases have been conducted as on date, the health ministry said.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate continues to remain less than 5.00%. It stands at 4.98% today, it added.

On the other hand, India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 cr.

A total of 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,15,267 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 75,68,844 HCWs (1st dose), 46,32,940 HCWs (2nd dose), 77,16,084 FLWs (1st dose) and 19,09,528 FLWs (2nd Dose), 24,57,179 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,28,58,680 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination drive (17th March, 2021).

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s total active caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20% of the total positive cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The graph below gives a snapshot of the COVID19 scenario in India.

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.54% of the new cases are from these five states.

35,871 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.