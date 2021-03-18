Naveen Meets BJP Legislators, Assures To Chair All-Party Meeting

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met the BJP legislators who came searching for him in a march from the State Assembly waving banners and sloganeering.

Later, the Odisha CM held a discussion with the Opposition MLAs in his residence.

During the discussion, the CM assured to chair an all-party meeting in a day or two to resolve the paddy procurement issues in the State, informed senior BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi.