Father, Son Brutally Thrashed By Local Group In Khordha; Six Arrested

Khordha: An elderly man and his son were brutally thrashed by a group named ‘Human Organisation’ at Kadaba village under Bolagarh block in Khordha district.

Meanwhile, Begunia police has pressed an action after the merciless thrashing video of the father-son duo went viral on social media.

In the video, some miscreants can be seen and heard hurling abuses and thrashing a father-son duo mercilessly with sturdy sticks and belt.

According to reports, the victims, identified as Manguni Nayak and his son lodged a complaint against seven persons following a field inquiry by Begunia police.

Earlier, Khordha SP had directed the local police to visit the village and submit a report about the tragic incident.

It is alleged that the members of the group are collecting membership fees and resorting to lynching those who refuse to join them. Manguni and his son were allegedly roughed up for refusing to join the organisation.

On the basis of the complaint, police had arrested six persons and further investigation is underway.