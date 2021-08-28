NIT Rourkela Successfully Conducts Faculty Development Program On “Sustainable Business Eco-System”

Rourkela: School of Management, NIT Rourkela, in collaboration with AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), conducted a 5-Day Faculty Development Program virtually from August 23rd to 27th, 2021.

The program was inaugurated by Prof. Animesh Biswas (Director, NIT Rourkela) and coordinated by Prof. Manvendra Pratap Singh and Prof. Mayank Yadav, Assistant Professor, School of Management NIT Rourkela. More than 130 participants registered for the FDP, including delegates from corporate institutes of national importance viz. NITs and IITs and faculties from State, central, and private universities across India. T

he FDP hosted more than 13 eminent speakers from industry and academia to share their valuable insights on the sustainable business eco-system. The FDP was designed to address the holistic approach across the sectors viz. Agriculture, Energy, Healthcare, Tourism, Finance, Rural Development, Sanitation, and Water, etc.

Prof. (Dr) Animesh Biswas, Director NIT Rourkela said: “I am delighted to witness an overwhelming response for the program. Such initiatives reinforce the professional development of the faculty members and administrators who deal directly with the stakeholders.”

The FDP focused on critical areas such as sustainability beyond compliance, sustainable business strategies, sustainability marketing, financing sustainability, corporate social responsibility, the role of higher educational institutions in creating sustainable business executives, and climate challenges and their impact on businesses.

Prof. P Balachandra from IISc, Bangalore, has highlighted the importance of sustainability adaptation in industries. Prof. Mayank Yadav from NIT Rourkela, while sharing his experience on Sustainability marketing, focused on responsible consumption rather than consuming differently or just consuming green products. Prof. ManvendraPratap Singh said that business operations should consider the new sustainability paradigm beyond just organizations’ corporate social responsibility. Prof. Rajeev Kumar Panda, HoD, School of Management, NIT Rourkela, has emphasized encouraging sustainable start-ups in HEIs for a greener tomorrow. Prof. Chandan Kumar Sahoo, Professor, School of Management, shared his valuable insights on CSR and the HR interventions in executing sustainable CSR initiatives.

At the end of the event, Prof. Manvendra Pratap Singh and Prof. Mayank Yadav extended their sincere gratitude to AICTE for providing an innovative platform and financial support to conduct the FDP.