Farmers’ Victory March Today As Protest Ends

Chandigarh: Farmers camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad borders will take out a victory march today as they return to their villages in Punjab and Haryana after a 15-month agitation that forced the centre to withdraw three contentious farm laws.

Special arrangements have been made along the highways to greet the farmers as they head home on tractors, it is learnt.

With farmers set to depart Delhi’s border points after nearly 13 months, activity has picked up at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders, where more trucks and tractor trolleys arrived on Friday.

The victory march was initially planned for yesterday, but it was postponed in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to cancel the three laws, farmers had stayed put at the protest sites, citing other demands that included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.