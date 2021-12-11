Cyclone JAWAD: Central Team To Visit Odisha For Damage Assessment Today

Bhubaneswar: To assess the damages inflicted by Cyclone JAWAD, a Central Government team will be visiting Odisha on Saturday.

The Central team will be led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs Saurav Ray.

During the two-day visit the Central team is scheduled to visit Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara. The team led by Ray will be returning to New Delhi on December 13, following which it would submit its report on damage assessment with the Centre.

On 9th December, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department directed Collectors to submit the crop damage assessment report of districts due to heavy rainfall following the cyclone.