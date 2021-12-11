3-Year-Old Among 7 New Omicron Cases Found In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A 3-year-old child was among seven new patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking India’s tally to 32 on a day when the government warned about weakening coronavirus precautions like mask-wearing.

“Overall 25 Omicron cases have been detected in the country so far. All cases have mild symptoms. Omicron cases account for less than 0.04 per cent of total variants detected,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said at a briefing in the afternoon.

Later in the evening, seven more cases were confirmed in Maharashtra by the state government. All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Mumbai, which reported three new patients including a three-year-old, banned large gatherings for two days.