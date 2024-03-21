Fake RTO, MVI Arrested in Balasore

Balasore: Balasore Police on Thursday, arrested two youths for posing as RTO and MVI on National Highway No. 60 at Laxmannath Toll Plaza. They have been collecting money from people by forging transport department documents.

The accused have been identified as Tusar Ranjan Parida (34) of Jaleswar and Shambhu Sahu (27) of Jharkhand Singhbhum Bansol.

The Balasore police got a tip-off that fake RTO and MVI have been charging for various transport documents on NH 60 for over a month. Under the direction of SP Sagarika Nath, a special team of Jaleswar police was formed to nab the fake transport officers, said the police.

The imposters were operating at the Laxmannath Toll Plaza last night and were busy collecting papers for checking in various lanes when the cops nabbed them. The police seized 11 computers, laptops, and printers along with numerous documents during the arrest.

In addition to that, forged government stamps from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal were also seized, as per SP Nath’s statement.