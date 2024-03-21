Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case

New Delhi: After two hours of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday arrested AAP leader and Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into a Delhi excise policy scam.

An ED team reached Kejriwal’s residence in North Delhi’s Civil Lines on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against “coercive action” by the agency.

Kejriwal has been summoned nine times by the ED in connection to the money laundering case. It is alleged that Kejriwal’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. However, the AAP denies these charges.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a CBI probe after the policy was scrapped, following which the ED registered a case under PMLA.