Fabindia Celebrates Onam with The Craft of Celebrations

Fabindia invites customers to immerse themselves in the colours, traditions, and celebrations of the beautiful festival of Onam. They have launched an exclusive collection of handcrafted treasures of apparel and home décor. The collection- will be available for all customers in-store and online.

The curation includes handloom and Chanderi sarees embroidered with intricate jaal patterns designs in the quintessential hues of white and gold. It also features traditional ethnic wear like silk blend, cotton and linen kurtas with zari prints.Silk dupattas with gotapatti and floral patterns, jaal weaves and sequins are also elegant additions to the collection. Floral-printed dresses will also be a fun addition to your celebratory wardrobe. Men can also choose from silk shirts and Keralamundus. For children, we have colourful kurta sets and skirt sets that add an element of grace and elegance to the festivities.

Ajay Kapoor, President – Retail, Fabindia Limited said, “We are excited to present our customers with a curated range of authentic products that celebrate the essence of Onam. This year at Fabindia, we are bringing the crafts of India to Kerala.”

FabHome offers a diverse range of handcrafted home decor items, such as brass lamps, urlis and diyas, which will add radiance to the beautiful pookalams. Exquisite floral printed tea sets, fragrant incense sticks and Fabessential gift boxes are also excellent options. Perfect for gifting, they cast a warm glow, offering a regal touch to any abode.

This collection is a tribute to the spirit of giving and celebration during Kerala’s cherished harvest festival. Fabindia invites patrons to share the joy and beauty of the occasion through thoughtful and meaningful gifts. Make this Onam truly memorable.