Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tie knot

Mumbai: Actor couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat on Saturday posted the first pictures from their wedding. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the newlyweds shared a joint post along with a sweet note.

The first picture showed Kriti and Pulkit Samrat holding hands and walking as their guests showered them with flower petals. Kriti kissed Pulkit on his forehead as he held her in the next photo. A candid picture showed Pulkit tying something around Kriti’s neck. The last picture was clicked from the back as the duo walked amid their family and friends.

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot at Delhi NCR’s ITC Grand Bharat on Friday evening. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue. As per a report by Navbharat Times, they specially curated a food menu filled with delicacies from different parts of the country for their guests.