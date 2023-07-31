Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez’s names hit headlines in negative light in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. Both the actresses were interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate. Later, Nora Fatehi reportedly filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and media organisations for maligning her name. Today, she recorded her statement in Patiala House Court. Reportedly, she recorded her statement under 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and stated that she is being used as a scapegoat.

In the statement recorded by Nora Fatehi, she reportedly said that the case has been filed against Jacqueline Fernandez and various channels who have ruined her reputation in public eye with false narratives. She spoke about being called a gold digger and being accused of having a relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She said in the statement, “This has caused me a loss of financial gain and reputation. The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh who was accused of conning a sum of ₹ 200 crore that I have nothing to do with and neither do I know anything.” Nora Fatehi also stated that she feels that she has been used as a scapegoat in the case. She said, “I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career,” as reported by NDTV.com. In the statement, Nora Fatehi demanded compensation as all of this has caused damage to her reputation and career. Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to respond to the statement record by Nora Fatehi.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been arrested in total 3 cases. Last it was in February, 2023 that he got arrested in Rs 4 crore extortion case. Reportedly, he cheated ex-Religare promotor Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of Rs 4 crore. After he got arrested for the first time, reports of his alleged connection with Jacqueline Fernandez made it to the headlines.