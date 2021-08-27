England Vs India 3rd Test: Rohit-Pujara Bring Men In Blue’s Hope On Day 3

Headingley: Knocking half-centuries in their 2nd innings at Headingley on Friday, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara gave India relief breathe. India were placed at 200/2 after 77 overs, still trailing by 154 runs.

After KL Rahul’s departure, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara showcased exceptional defensive skills post Lunch as India looked to reduce the deficit. Pujara also completed his fifty after Rohit’s dismissal.

England struck on the stroke of Lunch as Craig Overton dismissed opener Rahul with Jonny Bairstow taking an incredible one-handed catch.

Earlier, India picked up England’s remaining two wickets early on Day 3 to bowl out the hosts for 432 runs as they conceded a 354-run lead in the first innings.

Indian bowlers toiled hard on Day 2 after England took the match in their control by bowling out the visitors for a paltry total of 78 on the opening day of the third Test.