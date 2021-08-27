Bhubaneswar-Balangir Special Train To Resume Services From Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway today informed that it has been decided to restore the services of 08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Special Train from 1st September, 2021 from both directions and will run till further advice.

Services of this Special Train was reduced to restrict the Covid19 infection, the ECoR said, in a press note further informing about the cancellation & partial cancellation of trains.

In view of poor patronisation of trains during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special trains as per the following.

Cancellation Of Trains On Weekends (4th,5th,11th&12th Sept’2021)

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special

08456/08455 Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh- Khurda Road Special

Cancellation Of Trains From 1st To 15th September’ 2021

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special

Partial Cancellation Of Puri-Angul Special

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from both the directions from 1st to 15th Sept’2021 except Saturdays & Sundays will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri from both the directions.

PRS Counters To Remain Open Till 8 PM

In view of preventive measures for Covid19, it has been decided to open Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters till 8 PM only till the lockdown is in force.