England Pacer David Willey to Retire from All Forms of Cricket After World Cup 2023

London: England fast bowler David Willey has decided to retire from all forms of international cricket after the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. His decision comes a week after England rolled out their new central contracts with Willey not being given a deal.

Willey, one of the members of England’s World Cup squad, took to his social media accounts on Wednesday and made the announcement. In a long post, Willey said he feels like it’s the best time to draw curtains on his career. He added that his decision had nothing to do with the team’s performance in the ongoing tournament.

So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I’ve been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world. I’ve made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn’t have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I’ve fallen apart – I’m eternally gratefull.

I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup.

“I’m sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more. That’s the only way I know.

The left-arm seamer played in England’s last three games in the tournament, picking up five wickets and scoring 32 runs.