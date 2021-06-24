Engineer’s Decomposed Body Recovered From Locked House In Ganjam

Ganjam: Police on Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a woman engineer from inside a locked house in Bhanjanagar town in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as J Anita, working as a junior engineer in the Rural Development Department of Bhanjanagar division.

According to available information, J Anita’s family stays in Berhampur and she was staying alone in a rented house in Bhanjanagar for about a year.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the neighbour of the deceased noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and immediately informed police about the same.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and found the house was locked from inside. They then broke open the door and found the decomposed body of the woman hanging from the ceiling.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the woman may have died four to five days ago. Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.