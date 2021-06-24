496 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 410 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 496 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 496 COVID-19 positive cases, 89 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 407 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 410 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 88,145 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,557 are active cases while 86,147 persons have recovered and 420 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

