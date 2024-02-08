Enforcement Directorate Raids Ten Places In Odisha Over Rs 900 Cr Chit Fund Fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 10 places in Odisha, including Berhampur, Digpahandi, Chikiti and Bhubaneswar, in connection with an alleged Ponzi scam to the tune of Rs 900 crore on Thursday.

Apart from this, raids are also underway on the properties linked to Golden Land Developers Limited which is a Delhi-based company.

According to the sources, the company was booked in six cases for cheating depositors to the tune of several crores. The Crime Branch had seized some assets of this chit fund company and Cuttack ADM auctioned landed property of the chit-fund company to the tune of 2 acres and 93 decimal in Chhatrapur and Chikiti tehsils of Ganjam district, respectively, in June 2016. Around 4.72 lakh applicants have applied to the state government for refund of their money.