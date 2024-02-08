Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limit for Wholesalers, Retailers & Processors

New Delhi: In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on Wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories. The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2023 was issued on 12 June 2023 and is applicable until 31st March 2024 for all States and Union Territories.

As part of continued efforts to moderate the prices of wheat, the Central Government has decided to revise the Wheat Stock limit as under:

Entities Existing Wheat Stock Limit Revised Wheat Stock Limit Traders/ Wholesalers 1000 MT 500 MT Retailers 5 MT for each Retail outlet. 5 MT for each Retail outlet. Big Chain Retailers 5 MT for each outlet and 1000 MT at all their depot. 5 MT for each outlet and 500 MT at all their depot. Processors 70% of monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of 2023-24. 60% of monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months till April 2024.

All wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login) and update the stock position on every Friday. Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Sections 6 & 7 of the Essential Commodities Act,1955.

In case the stocks held by the above entities are higher than the above-prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of the issue of the notification. Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring the enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country.

Also, the Government has taken a series of steps under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)]. A quantity of 101.5 LMT wheat at a subsidised price of Rs. 2150/quintal has been allocated for calibrated release into the domestic open market by the FCI, through weekly e auctions. Additional 25 LMT can be offloaded under OMSS during Jan-Mar 2024, depending on requirement. So far, 80.04 LMT has been offloaded by FCI to processors through weekly e-auctions, and this has increased the availability of wheat into the open market at affordable prices, benefitting general consumers across the Country.

FCI is also issuing wheat to Central Co-operative organizations like NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar for processing into atta and for sale under the ‘Bharat Atta’ brand through their physical/mobile outlets, at an affordable price of Rs. 27.50/kg. Areas where prices are reigning higher have been identified, and the agencies are undertaking targeted sales in these areas. 7.5 LMT of wheat has been allocated for converting into Atta and sale under the ‘Bharat Atta’ brand. The allocations to NAFED/NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar are being reviewed periodically to ensure sufficient availability.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of Wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.