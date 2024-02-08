Karnataka Govt Imposes Statewide Ban On Hookah At Public Places

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has banned the use and sale of both tobacco and non-tobacco hookah in public places across the state with immediate effect aimed at safeguarding the health of its citizens and stemming the tide of tobacco-related diseases.

The decision was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The health department has highlighted the reasons behind this ban, stating that hookahs are typically used in enclosed spaces and are shared among multiple individuals.

These factors pose a high risk of transmitting diseases such as herpes, hepatitis, and other infections. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has emphasized the harmful effects of hookah, equating a 30-45 minute session to smoking 20-40 cigarettes.

In a post on X, the Minister said, “Statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and youth. Given the serious health risks associated with hookah smoking, we have taken decisive action by banning hookah smoking across the state”.

