Election Results 2023: BJP going strong in MP, Rajasthan, Congress in Telangana; close fight in Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan: The stage is set for counting of votes in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The counting date for the Mizoram assembly elections has been changed by the Election Commission from December 3 to December 4. The assembly elections in the five states were held from November 7, 2023 to November 30, 2023.

The assembly elections were held in a single phase in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. In Chhattisgarh, the voting was held in two phases. The voting was largely peaceful in all the states and took place under heavy security arrangements. The results of the final assembly elections of 2023 will also set the tone for the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The five-state assembly elections hold immense significance for the Congress party, which is aiming to retain its control in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while vying to seize power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, the BJP is looking to extend its record run in Madhya Pradesh and is looking to wrest power from the grand old party in the other two states. Both the national parties are also eyeing gains in Telangana, a stronghold of the BRS for the past decade ever since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. In Mizoram, the Congress and ZPM are gearing up to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling MNF, which secured a resounding victory in 2018. Poll pundits are viewing these elections as the semi-final before the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the exit poll predictions, the BJP is likely to win both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while Congress may retain power in Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, almost all exit polls have predicted that Congress will wrest power from the ruling BRS. For Mizoram, the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly with the opposition ZPM ahead of other parties. If the predictions hold true, both the BJP and Congress may share honours with a handsome 2-2 scoreline. Meanwhile, the BRS could suffer a setback in case it fails to secure a third straight term in Telangana, especially since the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party is now harbouring national ambitions.

So, will these parties maintain their hold on power in their respective states, or can their rivals spring a surprise before the attention shifts to the general election? Stay tuned for the voters’ verdict as The Times of India brings you minute-by-minute updates, analysis, videos and more from the climactic final assembly elections of 2023.