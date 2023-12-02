Pseudo Melanistic Tigers Spotted In Odisha’s Dense Forest
Bhubaneswar: A pair of Pseudo Melanistic Tigers were captured in a camera trap in one of the dense forests of Odisha. PCCF Susanta Nanda shared the picture on his ‘X’ handle.
The largest population of melanistic tigers is found in Odisha, India, with a small number also found in other parts of India and Southeast Asia.
See the post of Odisha PCCF:-
What a beautiful pair…
Pseudo melanistic Tigers captured in camera trap from our forests👌 pic.twitter.com/eR4LgDbUN1
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 2, 2023
In popular culture, the term “black tiger” might also be used to refer to a tiger with pseudo-melanism, a variant of normal colouration where the orange parts of the tiger’s body are heavily striped, thus making the animal look darker.
On going camera trap tiger census in Odisha is throwing up some exciting & unexpected presence of wild fauna in our state. pic.twitter.com/zRGnh9tcIv
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 29, 2023
