Pseudo Melanistic Tigers
Pseudo Melanistic Tigers Spotted In Odisha’s Dense Forest

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: A pair of Pseudo Melanistic Tigers were captured in a camera trap in one of the dense forests of Odisha.  PCCF Susanta Nanda shared the picture on his ‘X’ handle.

The largest population of melanistic tigers is found in Odisha, India, with a small number also found in other parts of India and Southeast Asia.

See the post of Odisha PCCF:-

 

In popular culture, the term “black tiger” might also be used to refer to a tiger with pseudo-melanism, a variant of normal colouration where the orange parts of the tiger’s body are heavily striped, thus making the animal look darker.

