Notorious criminal injured in police encounter in Salepur

Salepur: Notorious criminal Sushant Sahu was caught following an encounter in Salepur, Nischintakoili police informed on Sunday. Senior Police officials informed that Sahu alias Lipu along with one of his associate was planning for a dacoity when a police team raided Asureswar playground last night.

On seeing the police team, the accused fired two rounds in a bid to escape from the spot. However, Sahu was injured in the retaliatory firing by police.

Sahu, who sustained a bullet injury on his left leg, has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is said to be stable.