East Coast Railway Carried 311 Rakes Of Fly Ash

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded 311 rakes of fly-ash from its jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country following Environment Guidelines. This has made possible due to the consistent effort of Business Development Unit (BDU) of ECoR.

ECoR BDU in its frequent interaction with the customers and industries explored ways to increase miscellaneous non-bulk goods traffic through rail. In a move to increase Railway’s share in the transportation sector and ensure modal transit from road to rail, ECoR BDU has taken an initiative to transport fly-ash towards different destinations of the country from the industries under ECoR jurisdiction. This is one of the steps towards strengthening Railway’s share in traditional transportation patterns and also to attract more traffic to Railways.

Participants of Fly Ash transportation have jointly agreed to make concerted efforts for utilisation of fly ash to 100% as per the guidelines of Ministry of Environment and ensuring this by the joint effort of the producer of fly ash, transporter and the end-users.

ECoR BDU consistently meet the representatives of Thermal Power Plants, Integrated Steel Plants, Aluminium Smelter Plants and Cement Plants for transportation of Fly Ash by Rail. Since 15th September, 2020 till now, 311 rakes (goods train) of fly ash have already been transported towards different parts of the country. 141 Rakes of fly ash transported from Khurda Road Division, 138 rakes from Sambalpur and 32 rakes from Waltair Division till now.

In 2020-21 fiscal, ECoR had carried 91 rakes of fly ash. From this, ECoR had loaded 0.356MT of fly ash. Before the end of the current fiscal, i.e. from 1st April to 16th February, 2022, ECoR has carried 0.847MT of Fly Ash in 220 rakes towards various places. This includes 99 from Angul area, 91 rakes from Sambalpur area and 30 from Koraput & Visakhapatnam areas. Altogether, ECoR has loaded 1.20 MT of Fly Ash towards different destinations from its jurisdiction.